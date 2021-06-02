Everyone wishes that his life should be spent properly in old age and he does not have to spread his hands in front of anyone for his needs. That is, they keep getting a certain amount every month according to their expenses. In view of this desire and aspiration of the people, many companies have come up with pension plans. One of these policies is LIC’s Jeevan Akshay plan. Under this policy, the investors get pension till the last breath. It is a single premium pension plan. In this plan, you can pay a sum amount i.e. installment once.

The amount invested in this scheme starts earning income after a stipulated period of time by charging interest. Under this scheme, the policyholder gets a fixed amount every month throughout his life. That is, after investing a lump sum, the investor regularly gets a fixed income every month.

Any person can buy this policy online or offline. LIC’s Jeevan Akshay Policy can be taken by individuals in the age group of 30 to 85 years. It also offers the facility of joint investment. In Jeevan Akshay Plan, investors pay a single premium of Rs 1 lakh, in return for which money remains for life. On investing one lakh in this policy, you get a pension of three thousand rupees per month and a pension of 12 thousand rupees annually. In this way, the more you invest, the more pension you will get.

The Jeevan Akshay Scheme gives investors a chance to choose from 10 available annuity options on payment of a lump sum amount. The policyholder gets guaranteed annuity rate at the very beginning of taking the policy. Out of these, if you choose the option of annuity payable for life at a uniform rate, then you will get a pension of four thousand rupees every month. Pension under this scheme can be taken annually, half yearly, quarterly or every month.

If an investor invests 9,16,200 in one go in this policy, then he gets a sum assured of Rs 9 lakh. In addition, the investor can also take advantage of one percent tax rebate. At the same time, you will get Rs 86,265 annually. You will get Rs 42,008 on half yearly basis and if you want to take money on quarterly basis then you will be given Rs 20,745. Similarly, if you want to take pension on monthly basis, then you will get an amount of Rs 6,859.