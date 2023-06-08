Important alert from EPFO! Follow these links to get more information

With the aim to help its members better, the EPFO has also created its official accounts on different social media platforms.

Miscellany
Important alert from EPFO

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which is one of the World’s largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken, always helps its members and provides different sorts of services for their benefits.

Apart from giving information on its official website, the Social Security Organisation also shares the same on different accounts on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Koo App, Public App and Twitter.

For more information, follow EPFO on:

Instagram: https://instagram.com/social_epfo/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@socialepfo

Facebook: https://facebook.com/socialepfo/

Koo App: https://kooapp.com/profile/socialepfo…

Public App: https://public.app/user/profile/r5UYNzAJ0VhkuEXO2eBDJ8y63Q13…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/socialepfo

