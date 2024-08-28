Important alert for ration card holders! Do this immediately or else you will not get free rice anymore

Ration card e-KYC deadline extended till September 30: The Indian government runs several schemes for the benefits of the citizens across the country. It also introduces new schemes time and again for the people. Even the state governments also run several people-centric schemes for the poor and needy people. The National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 is one of such schemes.

Under the NFSA, the eligible beneficiaries will be issued ration cards and the card holders will get free food grains. However, some ration card holders will not get free ration from next month if they do not update their e-KYC with Aadhaar authentication.

The Union Government had earlier set June 30 as the deadline for the e-KYC of the ration cards, but it has been extended to September 30. Therefore, if any ration card holder does not complete his/her e-KYC by September 30, then the free ration will be stopped.

The e-KYC of the ration cards are being done to identify the ineligible beneficiaries and drop them from the list. Moreover, the e-KYC is being done as some beneficiaries have either married or have changed their address or passed away.

Know how to get e-KYC done?

You can do the e-KYC free of cost. For this, you have to go to the shop from where the government ration is being distributed. After reaching the shop, you have to update your e-KYC with your fingerprint on the machine. The other members who are included in the same ration card also have to do the same. You need not to be hurry to do the ration e-KYC as there is time till September 30.

Also Read: Ration Card Holders To Get Wheat Along With Rice In Odisha