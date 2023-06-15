Importance and benefits of Blood donation

While donating blood is a selfless act and a humanitarian gesture, it also helps improve the health of the donor, said experts here on World Blood Donation Day.

Healthy adults above 18 years of age can donate blood once every three months. Donating blood can help in the early detection of certain health conditions, such as anaemia or infectious diseases, which may otherwise go unnoticed.

Regular blood donation is also linked to lower blood pressure, helps maintain healthy iron levels in the body, and lowers risk for heart attacks, the experts said.

Benefits of Blood donation

However, donors may also enjoy additional advantages from blood donation.

Donating blood can assist in lowering the levels of excess iron in the blood.

Blood donation also prevents hemochromatosis, a condition that can raise the risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack.

Donating blood burns approximately 650 calories for every pint donated. While it’s not a substitute for regular exercise and a healthy diet, it can be a contributing factor in weight management efforts.

Importance of Blood donation

Donating blood is important not only for saving the lives of thousands of people who are unable to, but also for saving the lives of many more who are affected with various diseases and help them in their fight against those diseases.

Blood helps transport oxygen and nutrients to the lungs, forms blood clots to prevent excess blood loss apart from performing many other important function.

Donating blood does not result in weakness. Blood volume (plasma) is replenished within 24-48 hours, according to published literature. Adults in good health replenish their red blood cells three to four weeks after donation.

Blood donations are not solely used for direct transfusions. Blood can be processed into various components, including red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. These components undergo further processing to create essential blood derivatives used in treating specific medical conditions such as hemophilia, immune disorders, and burns.

It is estimated that someone in India needs blood every two seconds. With India poised to become the most populous country in the world now, access to safe blood is critical.

Over 12,000 people die every day in the country due to the non-availability of blood. In many cases, people who need transfusions do not have timely access to safe blood. This makes blood donation a life-saving exercise.