IIT Guwahati student gets offer of 2.4 crores per annum, highest in the history of the institute

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati began its campus placements today. A total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies on day one. Two of these are international offers.

The highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crores and the highest domestic offer was worth Rs. 1.1 crore.

A total of 1,269 students registered for the IIT Guwahati placements across several branches of engineering such as Software Development, Data Science, Quant, Core engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, Product Designer job profiles, among others. The phase 1 of placements will continue till December 15, 2022.

A total number of 264 companies registered for the phase-1 of IIT Guwahati placements 2022. A sum total of 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2022-23 along with five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

The most notable recruiters on day one were Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.