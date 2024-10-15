IIT Guwahati innovators develop customizable space-saving furniture for compact homes

Guwahati: A research team led by Prof Supradip Das from the Department of Design at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has developed a unique, space-saving furniture design aimed at addressing the growing need for adaptable furniture in small living spaces. As urban homes shrink, the demand for multifunctional furniture that maximizes space has surged.

Prof Das, along with his former student Rijas M P used a ‘Prototype-Driven Innovation’ approach to create a versatile piece of furniture capable of transforming into eight different configurations.

Comprised of two side panels, cylindrical bars, and round-headed bolts, the furniture can be easily adjusted by users to serve various functions such as a chair, table, or storage unit. This innovative design is ideal for small homes where space is limited, and flexibility is essential.

The team has successfully secured a patent for the invention. According to a survey by the National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), 32% of urban homes are 258 sq. ft. or smaller, while in rural areas, 39% of homes measure 312 sq. ft. or less. This trend has increased the need for compact, versatile furniture, and IIT Guwahati’s new design offers a solution tailored to small living spaces.

Commenting on the innovation, Prof Das said, “Our primary objective was to design furniture that optimizes the use of limited space by providing users with the flexibility to adjust it based on their specific requirements at any given time. With homes and apartments becoming smaller, people increasingly need furniture that can serve multiple functions without taking up too much room. By developing a highly customisable piece, we have aimed to combine practicality with versatility, enabling users to modify its shape and function to suit their daily needs, whether for seating, storage or as a workspace.”

To arrive at the final design, the team built and tested several prototypes, experimenting with different concepts. They selected the best design based on space-saving efficiency, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. The furniture is designed to be affordable, with a variety of materials to cater to different income levels.

Prof Das emphasized the role of user involvement, stating, “The furniture is flat-packed and can be assembled by the user, engaging them in the process and tapping into the ‘IKEA effect,’ where people derive greater satisfaction from building their products.”

The furniture’s adaptability allows users of all ages to modify its shape based on their requirements. A smaller version is also available for children, making it a versatile option for any household.

The design’s simplicity ensures easy adjustments, empowering users to make the most of their available space.

While the lab-scale prototype costs approximately Rs. 35,000, the production cost is expected to drop significantly when scaled up for mass production.

The design is flexible in terms of materials, offering affordable options such as particle boards or premium alternatives like acrylic and toughened glass, making it accessible to a broad audience.

This innovative, multifunctional furniture promises to be a game-changer for those living in compact spaces, delivering both practicality and style.

(ANI)