If you have this coin of 25 paise, you can become millionaire in a moment; know how?

People who want to earn quick money and that too in crores have a great opportunity especially for those who have the passion of collecting old coins and currency notes. They can earn the money by simply sitting at home. If you have been collecting old coins, then a great opportunity has come for you, in which you can become a millionaire. It is seen that many times people keep old coins very carefully. But, the price of these coins has now become very high. In return, you can earn lakhs of rupees.

According to a report of hindnow.com, if you also have this special kind of 25 paise silver coloured coin, then you can earn up to Rs 1.50 lakh by selling it on the online platform. Let us tell you, on the Quikr website, the price of this special type of coin has been put in lakhs.

If you have such a coin and you want to sell it, then first you go to the Quikr website and register. From there you can sell your coin according to the terms of payment and delivery. Along with this, you can also do bargaining on this platform. Bids are also placed on indiamart.com of old coins and notes. If you are fond of collecting old coins, then you can also sell your coins here.

This is how you can sell the 25 paise coin

First of all, you click the photo of this coin and upload it to the Quikr site. After uploading, buyers will contact you directly or there people will place bids for this coin, the person who offers more money can earn money by selling this coin.

(Sources: hindnow.com)