If ATM Card Is Lost Or Stolen, Know How To Block It Easily

If ATM Card Is Lost Or Stolen, Know How To Block It Easily

Online bank account has its advantages and disadvantages. If money is called or sent online, it has its own dangers. There are many things that must be followed to protect your bank account from hackers or online fraud. Many times a card is lost or stolen, it has to be blocked. Debit cards issued by banks are commonly used to withdraw cash from ATMs. To avoid any loss, blocking the debit card is the right step. You can also block the ATM card by calling the customer care number of the bank.

How to block SBI ATM Card

If your card is lost or stolen then you can block your SBI ATM Debit Card online. Know how to block your card immediately.

Step 1. Log on to www.onlinesbi.com website with username and password.

Step 2. Go to e-Services tab and select “ATM Card Services> Block ATM Card” link.

Step 3. Now you have to choose the account in which you have to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

Step 4. Now you will see all active and passive cards. You will see the first four and last four digits of the card.

Step 5. Now you have to select the card you want to block and click submit.

Step 6. Now the information will have to be verified and confirmed.

Step 7. Now you have to choose SMS OTP or Profile Password as an authentication option.

Step 8. Now in the next screen you have to enter the OTP password or profile password and click on confirm.

Step 9. Now after the card is blocked, you will see the message of successful.

How to block ICICI Bank ATM Card

Step 1: Go to bank account

Step 2: Navigate to ‘My Accounts’

Step 3: Bank Accounts

Step 4: Service Request

Step 5: ATM / Debit Card related

Step 6: Block Debit / ATM Card

If an unauthorized transaction occurs on your ATM or debit card, you should immediately request the bank to block the bank or debit card by contacting customer care 24 hours or using net banking.

(Source:: jagran.com)