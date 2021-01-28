Identify fake calls from banks in this way, it will help to avoid fraud

New cases of bank fraud continue to come up every day. Thugs adopt new methods to cheat bank account holders. Thugs make calls as bank officers and implicate people in their words. At the same time, some thugs offer such greed-filled offers that bank account holders get trapped in the clutches of their personal information.

The fraud is done by calling the registered mobile number with the customer’s bank. In such a situation, it is important to be smart as a customer. Even the slightest chance of negligence can lull you. In such a situation, it is most important for customers to identify such fake calls in advance.

Mobile numbers similar to the toll-free numbers of banks or financial institutions are being cheated. The Reserve Bank of India recently issued an alert in this regard. If you also have a fake call, the easiest way to identify it is to first confirm the number.

You can confirm this by visiting the official website of the bank. Apart from this, if you are asked for personal information on calls such as ATM PIN, OTP, etc., then the call is fake.

No bank or its officer asks you for personal details of the bank account. Also, if the caller sends you a link via SMS, then avoid opening it. Often fraudsters plot to cheat you through such fake calls.

(Sources: jansatta.com)