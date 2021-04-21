IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Several Officer Posts, Get Salary Up To Rs 60 Lakh

IDBI Bank has started the application process for the recruitment of the Chief Data Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of IDBI on idbibank.in.

Candidates can check the important dates, selection process and vacancy details below.

Important Dates

Start Date of submission of online application forms: April 20, 2021

Last Date of submission of application forms: May 03, 2021

Vacancy details

Chief Data Officer – 1 Post

Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance – 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels) – 1 Post

Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital) – 1 Post

Chief Information Security Officer – 1 Post

Head – Digital Banking – 1 Post

IDBI Officer Salary

Chief Data Officer, Head – Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance, Deputy Chief Technology Officer – Rs 40 to Rs 45 lakh per annum

Chief Information Security Officer, Head – Digital Banking – Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh per annum

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Chief Data Officer, Head, Deputy Chief Technology Officer – 3 years Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or graduate in science along with MCA from a recognized Institute / University of Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Chief Information Security Officer – 3 years Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application from a recognized Institute/ University of Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Head – Digital Banking – 3 years Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines namely Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Master’s in Computer Application/Master in Business Administration/Post Graduation Diploma in Business Administration from a recognized Institute/ University of Government of India or its Regulatory bodies.

Age Limit

Head – Digital Banking and CISO – 45 years to 55 years

Others – Max 45 years

Selection Process

The candidate selection process will be done on the basis of Preliminary screening. The shortlisting will be based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal Interview.

How to Apply for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to send their application to “[email protected]” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. The last date for submitting applications is 3rd May 2021.

