IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 920 vacancies for Executive posts; Graduates can apply

IDBI Bank has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment to the post of Executive on contract basis at its different branches and offices on its official website idbibank.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 online from 4th August 2021 and the last till 18th August 2021.

A total of 920 vacancies will be filled for the Executive posts with this recruitment drive.

The online Examination is scheduled to be held on 5th September 2021.

If you are looking for more details of the posts such as salary, selection process, age limit and application process, then you can check them bellow or you can read the detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting date of submission of online application: August 04, 2021

Last date of submission of online application: August 18, 2021

IDBI Bank Executive Admit Card Date – August 27, 2021

Date of Online Test at all centers – September 05, 2021

Vacancy Details for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021

Total Posts – 920

UR – 373

SC – 138

ST – 69

OBC – 248

EWS – 92

Salary Details

The appointed candidates will get a salary of Rs 29,000 per month in the first year, Rs 31,000 per month in the second year and Rs 34,000 per month in the third year of service.

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have Graduated from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PWD).

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate as on July 01, 2021 and indicates the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 20 Years

Maximum age limit: 25 years

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of online test results.

How to Apply for IDBI Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested applicants can go to IDBI Bank’s website www.idbibank.in and click on the “CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS” option then open the “Recruitment of Executives on Contract-2021” link and click on “APPLY ONLINE” option given which will open a new screen.

There applicants can register by clicking on the “Click here for New Registration” option and then fill the application form as per given instruction. The last date to submit the online application is August 18, 2021.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 but the SC/ST/PWD candidates only need to pay Rs 200 as the fee.

