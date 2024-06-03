ICMR Issues Warning on Sugarcane Juice: Find the Reasons

Many people drink different types of cold drink to overcome the discomfort to going out in summer. Demand for cold drinks increases in summer. People rely on drinks that only quench their thirst but also benefit the body. However, drinking too much sugarcane juice or fruit juice can cause harm to the body. Warning sounds ICMR!

Extreme heat! In some states of the country , the temperature exceeded 45 degrees. The heat wave of the past few days has made public life miserable. People are not able to do their normal activities due to intense sun and intense heat. In this temperature people are sipping sugarcane juice to find relief and moisten their throats. Demand for sugarcane juice has also increased with the increase in heat. Pedestrians are also flocking to sugarcane juice shops to quench their thirst. Someone is returning home after buying sugarcane from the market.

However, an sugarcane juice has benefits, drinking too much sugarcane juice can be dangerous. Indian Council if Medical Research (ICMR) has sounded the warning!

In particular, sugarcane juice helps to balance the body’s electrolytes during heavy sweating. It also increases the strength of the body. But along with essential minerals, sugarcane juice also contains extra calories and sugars. As a result, consuming excess sugarcane juice can lead to weight gain. It is also harmful for diabetics. It can also increase blood pressure levels. ICMR therefore recommends avoiding frequent consumption of sugarcane juice to avoid health risks. A minimum consumption of sugarcane juice is advised. ICMR, in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has issued 17 new recommendations to promote healthy eating habits. It includes advice on drinking sugarcane juice.

Why should avoid?

Sugarcane juice is popular but has a lot of sugar, about 13 to 15 grams per 100 milliliters. The ICMR says adults should limit their sugar to 30 grams a day, and children aged 7 to 10 to 24 grams a day. Drinking too much sugarcane juice can easily exceed these limits, causing weight gain and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes. The ICMR advises drinking less sugarcane juice and choosing healthier alternatives.

How can it be consumed?

As recommended by doctors, adults should consume no more than 30 grams of sugar per day. Children between the ages of 7 and 10 should be careful not to consume more than 24 grams of sugar.

What to Have Instead

To replace high-sugar and high-caffeine drinks, the ICMR suggests healthier options. They recommend eating whole fruits instead of drinking fruit juices because whole fruits have fiber and essential nutrients that are often lost in juice. If you make fresh juice at home, use only 100-150 grams of whole fruit. Other good choices are buttermilk, lemon water, and coconut water. These drinks hydrate you without the extra sugar and artificial additives found in many store-bought drinks.

ICMR advice..

The ICMR says it’s important to eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and seafood. It’s also important to limit oil, sugar, and salt to stay healthy and prevent diseases. By following these guidelines, people can make better food choices for their health and wellbeing.

