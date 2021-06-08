IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Apply For Over 10,000 Vacancies For PO/Clerk Posts; Application Link Open
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Bank (RRB) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the the post of Officers Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant – Multipurpose (Clerk) and Officers Scale II & III under CRP RRB X.
The application link to apply for the post has opened so interested and eligible candidate can apply for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021 from 8th June to 28th June 2021 on official website of IBPS that is ibps.in.
IBPS Clerk/PO Recruitment will be conducted through “Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs X).
A total of 10368 vacancies will be filled in 43 Rural Bank across India.
The candidates can register through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.
IBPS RRB 2021 Important Dates
- IBPS RRB 2021 Notification Date – June 07, 2021
- Starting Date of Registration – June 08, 2021
- Last Date of Registration – June 26, 2021
- Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training – July 09, 2021
- Conduct of Pre-Exam Training – July 19 to July 25, 2021
- IBPS RRB Clerk And PO Admit Card – July/ August, 2021
- IBPS RRB Clerk and PO Prelims Exam Date – August 01 to August 21 2021
- IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date – September 25, 2021
- IBPS RRB PO Clerk Mains Exam Date – October 3 2021
- IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam Date – September 25, 2021
- IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card Date – Expected in first week of September 2021
Vacancy Details:
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – 5134
- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) – 3922
- Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer (Manager) – 906
- Officer Scale-II (Information Technology Officer – 59
- Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant) – 32
- Officer Scale-II (Law Officer) – 27
- Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) – 10
- Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) – 43
- Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer) – 25
- 4. Officer Scale-III – 210
Eligibility Criteria for IBPS RRB PO/ Clerk Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
1. Office Assistant – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
2. Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
3. Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) – Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
4. Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)
Information Technology Officer – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Chartered Accountant – The candidate should be a Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of of India.
- Chartered Accountant – The candidate should be a Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
- Law Officer – The candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
- Treasury Manager – The candidate should have a Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution
- Marketing Officer – The candidate should have a MBA in Marketing from a recognized university
- Agricultural Officer – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate
5. Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) – The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
Experience:
- Office Assistant – No Experience needed.
- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) – No Experience needed.
- Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)- Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)Information Technology Officer – 1 year in the relevant field.
- Chartered Accountant -1 year in the relevant field.
- Law Officer – Two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period of two years.
- Treasury Manager – 1 year in the relevant field.
- Marketing Officer – 1 year in the relevant field.
- Agricultural Officer – Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.
- CA – One Year as a Chartered Accountant.
Age Limit
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) – Above 18 years and Below 28 years
- Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) – Above 21 years and Below 40 years
- Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years and Below 32 years
- Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) – Above 18 years and Below 30 years
Selection Process for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021
IBPS RRB Clerk Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Provisional Allotment.
IBPS RRB PO Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Interview Round, and Provisional Allotment.
IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Selection: The selection will be done on the basis of single level exam followed by interview.
How to Apply for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk Recruitment 2021?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by registering through official website on or before the last date on IBPS website www.ibps.in.
Application Fee
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
- SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates – Rs. 175
- Others – Rs. 850
Officer (Scale I, II & III)
- SC/ST/PWBD candidates – Rs. 175
- Others – Rs. 850
