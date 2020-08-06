Good news for the job seekers. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for recruitment of 1167 vacancies. According the notification the application process has begun from yesterday (August 5) and concludes on August 26, 2020.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) in the public sector banks under the CRP PO/MT X drive. Candidates recruited through this year’s recruitment drive will be appointed in 2021-22 year. The IBPS PO is a 23700-980 x 7-30560-1145 x 2-32850-1310 x 7-42020 pay scale post.

Check the details here:

Name of posts: Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT)

Number of posts: 1167

Important Date: 1) Notification release date: August 4, 2020

2) Start of online application process: August 5, 2020

3) Last date of application process: August 26, 2020

IBPS PO Vacancy 2020: Bank-wise & Category-wise

Age Limits: Minimum 20 years and maximum 30 years age

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Graduation Degree in any discipline

How to apply: Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply here for IBPS PO 2020 under PO/MT – X

Step 3: First Register by entering the required details & you get Registration Number

Step 4: Fill the IBPS PO Application Form

Step 5: Upload scanned images of photograph & signature

Step 6: Pay IBPS PO Exam Fee & Submit

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

Candidates willing to apply for the jobs can click here to check the official notification.

Candidates can click here to go to the official website.

Candidates can click here to apply online directly.