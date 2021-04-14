IAF Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For Over 1500 Group C Civilian Vacancies In Indian Air Force

Good news for job aspirants who want to work in the Indian Air Force. Indian Air Force has invited applications for the recruitment for various posts of Steno, Supdt, Cook, House Keeping Staff, MTS, LDC, CS & SMW, Carpenter, Laundryman, Ayah, Hindi Typist & Various posts under Group C.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode within 30 days from the date of Employment News on 3rd April 2021.

A total of 1524 vacancies will be filled for the Group C Civilian Posts at the various Air Force Stations/Units.

Important Dates

Employment news released- April 3, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News.

Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 1515

Western Air Command Unit – 362 Posts

Southern Air Command Unit – 28 Posts

Eastern Air Command Units – 132 Posts

Central Air Command Units – 116 Posts

Maintenance Command Units – 474 Posts

Training Command Unit – 406 Posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Computer Operator – The candidate should have Graduate in Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized University and One Year experience in Electronic Data Processing.

Supdt (Store) – The candidate should have Graduate from a recognized University or equivalent.

Steno Gde-II – The candidate should have passed the 12th Class or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – The candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. Apart from this the candidate should have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Hindi Typist: The candidate should have passed 12th Class from a recognized Board. And the applicant should have a typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Store Keeper: The candidate should have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade): The candidate should have Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university and should possess a valid Civil Driving License for light and heavy vehicles; Must possess professional skill in driving and knowledge of motor mechanism with Minimum two years’ experience in driving motor vehicles.

Cook (Ordinary Grade): The candidate should have Matriculation from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Painter (Skilled): The candidate should have passed 10th from a recognized Board or Institute; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in the trade of Painter from a recognized institute.

Age Limit:

The age limit of candidates should be between 18 to 25 years for all posts.

Age Relaxation of 03 years is available for OBC, 05 years for SC / ST, 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Pay Scales:

Level 1 to Level 5 (Pay Matrix 7th CPC)

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and skill/physical/practical test.

How to apply for Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021



Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per format given. The application with required documents is to reach the concerned Air Force Station as per choice within 30 days from the last date of the publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News.

Applicants should mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——– AND CATEGORY——–“ clearly on the envelope.

The application form can be downloaded through the official website of Indian air force. Candidates are advised to check on the provided hyperlink for more details.\

