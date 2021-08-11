IAF group c recruitment 2021: Apply for 282 Group C civilian posts in Indian Air Force; Check eligibility, age and other details
The Indian Air Force Recruitment (IAF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to various Group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units on its official website –indianairforce.nic.in.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 as per the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7-13 August, 2021.
A total of 282 vacancies will be filled for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts of Civilian category.
Important Dates
- Last date of application: 30 days from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.
Vacancy details for for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021
Group C Civilian: 282 Posts
- HQ Maintenance Command: 153 Posts
- HQ Eastern Air Command: 32 Posts
- HQ South Western Air Command: 11 Posts
- Independent Units: 1 Post
- Cook (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts
- Mess Staff: 9 Posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 Posts
- House Keeping Staff: 15 Posts
- Hindi Typist: 3 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts
- Store Keeper: 3 Posts
- Carpenter: 3 Posts
- Painter: 1 Post
- Suptd (Store): 5 Posts
- Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver: 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Superintendent – The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized University.
- LDC – The candidate should have passed the 12th class from a recognized board.
- Store Keeper – The candidate should have passed 12th class or equivalent from a recognized board.
- Cook (Ordinary Grade) – The candidate should have passed the Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.
- Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, House Keeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – The candidate should be a 10th passed from a recognized Board.
- Hindi Typist – The candidate should have passed the 12th from a recognized Board.
Age Limit
Minimum age limit- 18 years
Maximum age limit- 25 years
Age Relaxation is application as per govt rules.
How to apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their duly filled applications with required documents through offline mode to the Air Force Station of their choice. Applications sent through Registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.
Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment Notification