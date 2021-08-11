IAF group c recruitment 2021: Apply for 282 Group C civilian posts in Indian Air Force; Check eligibility, age and other details

The Indian Air Force Recruitment (IAF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment to various Group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units on its official website –indianairforce.nic.in.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 as per the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of advertisement published in the employment newspaper dated 7-13 August, 2021.

A total of 282 vacancies will be filled for the post of Superintendent, Lower Division Clerk, Store Keeper, Cook, Painter and other posts of Civilian category.

Important Dates

Last date of application: 30 days from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.

Vacancy details for for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021

Group C Civilian: 282 Posts

HQ Maintenance Command: 153 Posts

HQ Eastern Air Command: 32 Posts

HQ South Western Air Command: 11 Posts

Independent Units: 1 Post

Cook (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts

Mess Staff: 9 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 Posts

House Keeping Staff: 15 Posts

Hindi Typist: 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts

Store Keeper: 3 Posts

Carpenter: 3 Posts

Painter: 1 Post

Suptd (Store): 5 Posts

Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Superintendent – The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized University.

LDC – The candidate should have passed the 12 th class from a recognized board.

class from a recognized board. Store Keeper – The candidate should have passed 12 th class or equivalent from a recognized board.

class or equivalent from a recognized board. Cook (Ordinary Grade) – The candidate should have passed the Matriculation from a recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering.

Painter, Carpenter, Cooper Smith and Sheet Metal Worker, A/C Mech, Fitter, House Keeping Staff, Laundryman, Mess Staff, MTS, Tailor, Tradesman – The candidate should be a 10 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Hindi Typist – The candidate should have passed the 12th from a recognized Board.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 18 years

Maximum age limit- 25 years

Age Relaxation is application as per govt rules.

How to apply for IAF Group C Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their duly filled applications with required documents through offline mode to the Air Force Station of their choice. Applications sent through Registered post/speed post/courier will be accepted within 30 days (7 September) from the date of advertisement published in employment newspaper dated 7 to 13 August 2021.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment Notification