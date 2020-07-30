Hurry Up! Tomorrow is last date to apply for several vacant posts at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar here has invited applications for recruitment into a number of posts.

Applications in prescribed preformat (hard copy only) from the interested and eligible candidates are invited for the following post of Faculty and Non-faculty on Contractual Basis for the Central government hospital. You need to apply either by today itself or tomorrow as tomorrow is the last date.

Here is the advertisement:

The period of engagement will be for a period of 1(one) year or the post is filled on regular basis whichever is earlier. Further extension in exigency of the services may be considered by the Competent Authority as admissible under the rules. The engagement will be purely on contractual basis and it will not bestow any rights implicitly or explicitly upon the candidate to claim any permanent absorption or any liability by the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on termination of the contract. However, the initial tenure of engagement can be less than one year as per the decision of the Competent Authority.

The period of contractual engagement can be terminated by the candidate within 3 months of notice period or remuneration in lieu of the notice period if he/she resigns from the post prematurely. However, Institute will have rights to terminate the engagement at any time without citing any reasons.

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD will be as per the rule.

Note: The above vacancies are provisional and subject to variation. The Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar reserves the right to vary the vacancies including reserved vacancies as per the Govt. of India Rules/ Circulars and requirements.

Essential for Super-specialty Candidates:

A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/ subject. AND/OR

Experience for the post of Assistant Professor:

M.Ch. for surgical Super Specialities and D.M. for Medical Super Specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

One years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M./M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years recognized course after MBBS) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognized degree of D.M/M.Ch. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience for the post of Public Relation Officer:

Degree of a recognized University or Equivalent

Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism /Public Relation and

Not less than 7 years of experience out of which at least 5 years in Supervisory Capacity in Public Relation/Publicity, Printing and Publicity

Experience for the post of Medical Physicist:

M.Sc. in Medical Physics/ Nuclear Medicine or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution. OR

M.Sc. in Physics from a recognized University.

A Postgraduate diploma/ degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience for the post of Assistant Nursing Superintendent:

B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) from a recognized institute/ University OR B.Sc. (Post-certificate) or equivalent such as B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) (2-year course) from a recognized university/ institute.

Should be registered with the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council

Six years of experience in 200 bedded healthcare organizations after obtaining Degree or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.

M.Sc. Nursing from a recognized institute/ University.

Ability to use computers- Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentations.

Experience for the post of Biomedical Engineer:

B.E./ B.Tech. in Bio Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution/ University. OR Diploma in Bio Medical Engineering from a recognized Institution with

2 years’ experience in relevant field.

3 years’ experience in Biomedical Engineering. Candidates having relevant experiences in Hospital will be preferred.

The cut-off date to determine the essential qualification & experiences will be the last date of submission of application form.

The period of experience wherever prescribed shall be counted after obtaining the prescribed qualification.

Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidate will be applicable as per the rules.

Relaxation of One-Year Teaching/Research experience for SC/ST Candidates in Faculty Selection will be given as per Rules/Guidelines issued by DoP&T.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of short listing and interview.

Short Listing:

The prescribed qualification is minimum and mere possessing the same does not entitle any of them to be called for Interview. In case more applications are received for the any advertised post, then the short listing of Candidates may be done based on objective criteria to be decided by the Director to be called for interview. Candidates called for interview will have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their application at the time of interview. They may also be asked to submit an affidavit/ declaration as decided by the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar at time of Interview.

Site of Interview:

If Interview conducted offline, it will be held at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. No TA/DA will be paid for appearing in the interview. However, the interview will preferably be done through video Conferencing/ Skype/ Google Meeting or any other digital Mode.

Important Date:

Last date of the receipt of application: 31/07/2020 (Up to 5:00 PM).

How to Apply:

The applicants applying in response to this advertisement should satisfy themselves regarding their eligibility for the post applied for. They must be fulfilling eligibility criteria as on the closing date of applications failing which their application will be rejected.

Interested Candidates who fulfils all eligibility criteria may apply in prescribed application format along with self-attested copies of all education qualification (Matriculation onwards), experiences etc. establishing their eligibility for the post. The application shall be addressed to The Assistant Administrative Officer, AIIMS, SIJUA, P.O-Dumuduma, Bhubaneswar, PIN-751019, Odisha and should reach by the last date of receipt of the application. The application completed in all respects shall be sent super scribing the name of post for which the candidate is applying on the top of the envelope.

In case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/she is required to submit separate application.

Any corrigendum or any other information regarding this recruitment will be posted on the Official website of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar only in due course. Candidates are advised to visit our website regularly for updated information in this regard.

Candidates must read carefully information given(By clicking on For More Information) on official website before apply.