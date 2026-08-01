Hungry 30 minutes after breakfast? Here’s why

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Getting hungry again as soon as half an hour after breakfast might seem to have you all of the wrong things, many nutrition experts say that our lunch craving is not necessarily based on quantity as opposed to the value of the meal.

Common reasons you feel hungry soon after breakfast:

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Too many refined carbohydrates like white bread, sugary cereals or pastries can cause a rapid spike and drop in blood sugar.

Not enough protein—foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, paneer or sprouts help keep you full for longer.

Lack of healthy fats such as nuts, seeds or peanut butter can reduce satiety.

Low fibre intake means food digests faster, making you hungry sooner.

Dehydration is sometimes mistaken for hunger, especially in the morning.

Poor sleep or high stress can increase hunger hormones and trigger cravings.

When developing a morning meal, nutritionists suggest protein, fibre, heart-healthy fat and whole foods can support the body’s energy supply and prevent energy crashes until midday.

Also Read: Small Habits That Keep You Active At Work