Humans to become immortal! Claims former Google Scientist

Up until now the term ‘immortality’ has been a concept that is either mythological or fictional to us. But, if the prediction made by a former Google employee is anywhere true, then the aforementioned may turn into reality very soon.

The shocking prediction was made by Ray Kurzweil, a former Google engineer. As per his claims, humans will become immortals in just seven years.

It is not the first time Ray has made a prediction. Earlier, he made around 147 forecasts, almost 86 percent of which has been correct. This makes the engineer’s words something to take into account for.

The computer scientist and former Google employee is a National Medal awardee for Technology, in 1999.

Although many of the scientist’s predictions have come true, a claim made by Kurzweil in his 2005 book ‘The Singularity Is Near’ has surfaced online and it has left the Internet dumbfounded. A YouTube channel named ‘Adagio’ shared a two-part clip, sharing insight from the book. Ray’s comments have sparked a debate on social media as people are curious if immorality is even possible and if humans will be able to achieve it.

In his book, the computer genius predicted that by 2030, technology will allow humans to enjoy everlasting life. He also discussed genetics, nanotechnology, robotics, and many more.

In 2017, New York Post quoted Kurzweil’s statement to Futurism, “2029 is the consistent date I have predicted for when an AI will pass a valid Turing test and therefore achieve human levels of intelligence. I have set the date 2045 for the ‘Singularity’ which is when we will multiply our effective intelligence a billionfold by merging with the intelligence we have created.”

Ray believes that nanotechnology and robotics will give birth to age-reversing ‘nanobots.’ Apparently, these tiny robots will constantly keep fixing damaged cells and tissues that start to deteriorate as we age. As a result, it will make us immune to lethal diseases.

For those unversed, one of the earliest predictions by Ray Kurzweil was in 1990 when he said that the world’s best chess player would lose to a computer by 2000. In 1997, the forecast came true after Deep Blue beat Gary Kasparov.

Later the author, who also calls himself a futurist, predicted that most of the world would have access to high-bandwidth wireless Internet by 2010.

Ray said in an interview with SXSW that computers will have human-level intelligence by 2029. Coming back to 2023, Silicon Valley is witnessing a tough battle between top tech giants as they race toward artificial intelligence and how it can be incorporated into everyday life.