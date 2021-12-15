Huge relief for B.Ed students! B.Ed. will not be closed before this year, check details

In what can be considered as a huge relief for the B.Ed students, a report from bhaskar.com revealed that the private colleges which are providing B.Ed courses will not be affected by the new education policy, which is coming into the system from the next session.

In the new education policy, instead of independent B.Ed colleges, emphasis has been laid on starting B.Ed studies or integrated courses in government colleges. In such a situation, it is being said that soon private or independently running B.Ed colleges or courses will be closed, but these colleges and such courses will not be closed for the next 9 years i.e. till the year 2030. However, a 4-year integrated B.Ed course will start in government colleges during this period.

The bhaskar.com report said that only private colleges with 4-year integrated course will continue to exist.

TMBU’s College Inspector Dr. Sanjay Kumar Jha told that under the new education policy, private B.Ed colleges and two-year B.Ed courses are to be closed. Private B.Ed colleges and two-year B.Ed courses will be closed in 2030. If private B.Ed colleges would like to start 4-year integrated course, it is possible that they will continue to exist, otherwise, now only 4-year integrated B.Ed course will be run in government colleges.

The 2030 deadline is fixed so that before that arrangements are made to conduct the 4-year integrated B.Ed course better. Also, to create a better alternative to private B.Ed colleges, one-time B.Ed colleges will not be closed.

(Source: bhaskar.com)