HPV vaccination: Know who needs it, dosage schedule

As awareness around preventable cancers grows, medical experts continue to underline the importance of the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine, which protects against infections that can lead to several types of cancer later in life.

According to health authorities, HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections worldwide. While many infections clear on their own, certain high-risk strains are known to cause cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and throat cancers, along with genital warts.

How the HPV Vaccine Works

The HPV vaccine helps the immune system build protection against the most dangerous HPV strains before it occurs. Doctors emphasise that vaccine is preventive, not curative; it does not treat existing HPV infections, but significantly lowers the risk of future infection and related cancers.

Who Should Get Vaccinated

Medical guidelines recommend routine HPV vaccination for children aged 11–12 years, though it can be started as early as age 9.

Two doses are advised if vaccination begins before age 15, given 6-12 months apart.

Three doses are recommended for those starting vaccination between 15 and 26 years, or for people with weakened immune systems.

Adults up to age 45 may still receive the vaccine after consulting a healthcare provider, although the benefits are greater when given earlier.

Safety and Side Effects

Extensive studies have shown that the HPV vaccine is safe and effective. Most side effects are mild and temporary, including pain or redness at the injection site, headache, or low-grade fever. Serious adverse effects are rare.

Why Early Vaccination Matters

Doctors stress that vaccinating children before any exposure to HPV offers the strongest protection. Even vaccinated individuals are advised to continue routine cancer screening, as the vaccine does not cover every HPV strain.

Public health experts say widespread HPV vaccination has already led to a sharp decline in HPV infections and precancerous conditions in countries with high vaccine coverage.

As global health systems push for cancer prevention over treatment, the HPV vaccine remains one of the most effective tools available, offering long-term protection through a simple, early intervention.

Recently, India began its nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for girls from Ajmer on February 28, marking a big step forward for public health. The campaign provides free vaccines for 1.15 crore girls aged 14. The initiative aims to combat cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women in India, by emphasising stronger preventive measures.

