HPCL Biofuels Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for manager, operators, chemist & Other posts

HPCL Biofuels Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, has released a recruitment notification for 255 Management and Non-management based posts.

The vacancies are available for Accounts Officer, Medical Officer, Line Man, Boiler Attendant, Electrician, Vacuum Filter Attendant and other posts.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before October 16, 2021.

Important Date for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021

Last date for submission of application: October 16, 2021

Vacancy Details

General Manager- 02

DGM – Sugar Engineering & Cogen- 02

DGM- 04

Manager/Dy Manager- 10

Manager HR- 01

Mechanical/Electrical Engineer- 11

/ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)- 07

Soil Analyst- 01

Shift In charge- 06

Environmental Officer- 01

Medical Officer- 01

Accounts Officer- 02

EDP Officer- 01

ETP In charge- 02

Fitter, House Fitter and others- 66

Rigger / Khalasi, Lab Chemist and others- 133

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Manager – The candidate should have a degree in Mechanical /Electrical / Chemical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering

DGM – Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02.

DGM – The candidate should have a degree in Mechanical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering /BOE.

DGM-Production – The candidate should have done B.Sc. with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology.

Manager HR – The candidate should have done MBA (HR) / PGDM in HR.

Mechanical Engineer – The candidate should have done Co-gen-Degree / Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)- The candidate should have done B.Sc. (Chemistry) with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology, preference to certification in Sugar Boiling Soil Analyst-M.Sc. in Agriculture.

Shift In charge- The candidate should have done B.Sc. with DIFAT, B.Tech. (Biotech), B.Sc. (Biotech), B.Tech. (Chemical Engg.) / M.Sc.-Environment

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Age Limit

Minimum Age – 18 years on September 1st, 2021.

Maximum Age – For Management – 57 Years

For Nonmanagement and Seasonal – 55 Year

How to Apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with CV, Self Attested photocopies of all relevant documents/Certificates/Testimonials by post to HPCL Biofuels Ltd, House No.-9, Shree Sadan, Patliputra Colony, Patna-800013 on or before 16th October 2021.

For more detailed information interested job seekers can check the official notification given bellow.

Important Links

Official Notification PDF

Official Website