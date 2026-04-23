How to manage Eyestrain, Text Neck, and Dopamine Burnout in a Screen-First World

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Eyestrain: it is a condition which is caused due to intense use, it can be when you drive for a long time or use mobile phones. It is a common problem and can be treated. It may annoy you but don’t worry its nothing serious and goes away once you rest your eyes or take other steps to reduce your eye discomfort.

Symptoms are sore/ tired/ burning/ itching eyes, watery or dry eyes, blurred or double vision, headache, sore neck, shoulders or back, increased sensitivity to light, called photophobia, difficulty concentrating, feeling that you cannot keep your eyes open.

Causes of eyestrain are Looking at digital device screens, reading without pausing to rest your eyes, driving long distances and doing other activities involving focusing for a long time, being exposed to bright light or glare, straining to see in very dim light, having an underlying eye problem, such as dry eyes or uncorrected vision, called refractive error, being stressed or fatigued, being exposed to dry moving air from a fan, a heating system or an air-conditioning system.

How you can manage it: You can look at 20 feet away for 20 seconds which makes the muscles relax this an rule called 20-20. Position your screen at arms level, slightly below eye level. Blink more. Make sure you match your screen brightness with the level of lighting in the room. Do palming, rub your hands make them warm place it on your eyes for a while, it helps to soothe tired eyes.

Text neck: It is a stress injury caused for holding the head in a forward and downward position while you use smartphones or tablets, causing severe strain on the cervical spine. It results in neck/shoulder pain, stiffness, and headaches, with potential to cause chronic issues like arthritis if not corrected.

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Symptoms- stiffness, headaches, nerve pain and persistent pain in the neck, upper back, and shoulders.

How to manage- raise mobile phones to eye level so that you don’t bend much to look at it, take breaks from screens, maintain a proper posture and sit with your back straight and neck in the neutral position, perform neck exercises, do stretching by arching the neck and upper back backward.

Dopamine Burnout: It is a state in which people feel less motivated and joyful because of overstimulating your brain with too many “quick-fix” pleasures, such as social media, junk food, or gaming. Makes normal activities feel boring.

How to get rid: You need to create zones which a screen free so that you enjoy other activities as well. Plan your free screen period even if for 30 minutes and it is important to resort your dopamine receptors. You should turn off the non-essential apps notification to reduce “hyper-vigilance” and constant context-switching. Get more engaged in physical activities so that you get time to boost dopamine naturally and improve mood. Do meditation as it will help you to constant digital stimulation. Try to replace your screen and digital scrolling with offline activities such as books, puzzles, or creative tools.

Also Read: This common plant could clean microplastics from your drinking water