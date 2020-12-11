How To Make Personal Diary And Notes On WhatsApp, Learn These Special Tips

In today’s era, the use of smartphones is constantly increasing, WhatsApp is the most special app on smartphones and it has become a special part of people’s lives as well. It is being used for personal and office work. Constantly new updates have been coming on WhatsApp, but in this report, we have been giving you some special tips with the help of which you can make a personal diary or notes on WhatsApp. Let’s know.

We do most of our work from our smartphone only. In such a situation, when we have to note some important things or make a list, we share it on phone notes or WhatsApp. Many times, from office to personal work, we also share on WhatsApp.

We write our important thing or any message and send it to any of our family members or friends on WhatsApp. Doing this can sometimes result in frontal confusion, so today we are telling you the trick of such a big work of WhatsApp which you can use to save your important work or any document. You can also use your WhatsApp like a personal diary or notes. Let us know what to do to create a personal diary on WhatsApp.

How to create a personal diary on WhatsApp

First of all, go to your WhatsApp and create a new group.

To create a group, click on the three dot in the right side in the top of WhatsApp, here you will get an option to create a new group.

Now while creating a group, add one of your family members or friends.

According to your own name, ‘Draft’, ‘Diary’ or some other group name.

After forming a group, there will be only two members, one you and the other you have added.

Now you remove the other member from the group. After doing this, the group will remain and you will be the only member in it.

Now whenever you want to note something, you can message in this group.

By doing this, no one will be able to see your message nor will you disturb anyone with your message.

You can use this group as your personal diary. In this, you can write anything and see it later.

You can also send office or any personal document to this group.

(Source: abplive.com)