How To Incorporating wellness into wedding preparations?

New Delhi: The air is abuzz with excitement and joyous celebrations this season, and one of the reasons is the ongoing wedding season. From attending cosy winter weddings to breezy spring weddings, lengthy preparations across families go into making them remarkable and auspicious celebrations. However, amidst the hustle and bustle of preparing for the grand affair, there is one thing we should continue to focus on —cultivating a healthy lifestyle. It’s the secret to feeling your best and being able to relish every moment of the wedding festivities.

Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietitian and Founder, Nurture Health Solutions, Saffola Nutrition Partner guide us through five simple, everyday steps that can be seamlessly integrated to maintain a healthy lifestyle alongside the chaos of wedding preparations.

Incorporate Smart Meal Sizing

During wedding preparations, savour the joy of good food and avoid post-event guilt by being a little mindful of health. This can be achieved through clever portion control. Here’s a practical move: Trade that 12-inch plate for a 9-inch one. Fill half with non-starchy, low-calorie veggies like broccoli and spinach, and limit carbs such as rice and chapati to a modest one-fourth of the portion. Let protein options like eggs, chicken, soya and dal join the party in the remaining space.

Sipping some water before the feast is also a great tip as it helps distinguish between hunger and thirst. And remember to chew your food well, giving your taste buds a delightful encore by relishing each bite. With these simple adjustments, your meals become a celebration of joy and health, leaving you nourished and ready for the festivities ahead.

Making an informed choice: select healthier fats

Fats play a crucial role in a healthy diet. So, learn about the better ones to make an informed choice about eating right. Choose good fats like MUFA and PUFA. MUFA helps increase good cholesterol while PUFA reduces bad cholesterol.

While cooking, opt for multisource (blended) edible oils – a healthier alternative. MSEOs boast a higher smoke point and a good balance of MUFA and PUFA. These oils are laden with antioxidants and are well-proven to deliver several health benefits. These healthier alternatives are better choices for a well-rounded wedding celebration.

Choose better metabolic health and enhanced radiance with whole grains

Whole grains like oats, whole wheat, jowar, bajra and millets are nutritional superheroes and are perfect for boosting overall metabolic health. But these grains play a backstage role in the beauty scene too. Packed with essential vitamins minerals and phytochemicals, they provide essential nourishment to your hair and skin.

This wedding season, rely on whole grains to keep you comfortably full for longer and reduce hunger pangs. One way to incorporate them into your diet is by swapping refined grains with nutrient-rich alternatives like oats, whole wheat, millet or broken wheat. Opt for sweet or savoury oats, whole wheat wraps, daliya, upma or millet-based recipes as healthier alternatives to their refined counterparts. Oats and millets as a combination also fit the bill with high fibre and protein with loads of antioxidants. You can also add some oats to your smoothies or smoothie bowls creating a filling and nutritious meal. With these simple swaps and intake of much-needed protein, fibre, and micro-nutrients, let your inner radiance shine.

Nourish health with leafy greens, vegetables and whole fruits

Wedding preparations are a mix of excitement and stress, so nutrition can become your secret ally. Embrace a nutritious diet rich in vegetables and whole fruits to boost your fibre and micronutrient intake.

Sprinkle veggies like carrots, tomatoes, and green beans into omelettes or toss them into poha, and upma giving them a healthy twist. Prepare vibrant stir-fry creations using broccoli, baby corn, and red and green bell peppers. These small, joyful adjustments sneak more veggies into your routine, leaving you energized.

Make oranges, sweet lime, strawberries, and the in-season fruits your go-to snacks. They provide natural sweetness, perfect for pairing with cereals or oats. Turn them into delightful desserts – sorbets, popsicles, or parfaits – for a guilt-free treat.

Be agile and incorporate physical activity into your routine

Maintain high spirits and a nimble body during wedding preparations by infusing some physical activities into your routine.

Turn on some music during household chores to add extra pep while attending to your cleaning chores at home. Opt for stairs instead of elevators for a mini workout. Turn phone calls into an opportunity to stand up and pace around to add more mobility to your body. Park at the far end of the parking lot or get off the subway or bus one stop early. Download an app to track your steps and boost your motivation. Aim for a daily goal of 10,000 steps or a 30-minute moderate physical activity. Keep these activities in mind as you prepare for the wedding, ensuring a healthier and more joyful celebration.

While it is natural to focus on the aesthetics in the excitement of wedding preparations, it is equally important to prioritize a healthier lifestyle for the celebrations. By embracing the steps mentioned above, you’re not just preparing for a joyous wedding season, you’re setting the stage for a healthier future. So go ahead and let the wellness vibes be at the heart of this year’s wedding celebrations.