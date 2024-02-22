How to improve nail health using natural elements? Read to know

Who does not love long and beautiful nails! While we do spend time styling our nails in numerous ways, we often miss out the fact that it is equally important to take care of them as well. Taking care of your nail health isn’t a very difficult task to do; but it is quite an important one.

There are some very easy and simple ways using which you can pay the required attention to your nail health. Today we bring to you, a list of simple yet effective elements that can help you strengthen your brittle nails.

Read on to know more.

Olive Oil

Olive oil can be your go to solution if you have a little damaged and brittle nails. It is noteworthy mentioning that olive oil is permeable by nature. This makes it easy for the oil to reach the innermost layer of your nails. Olive oil helps your nails in getting rid of the dryness of nails and also promotes their growth. You can warm up some olive oil and gently massage your nails for best results.

Orange Juice

It is well known that oranges are rich in collagen. This is an important element that aids in nail growth. Further, the antioxidants present in orange help in removing chances of bacterial growth on the nails. Now how to use orange juice for your nails? You can take some juice in a bowl and dip your nails in it for a few minutes. This will get you the required results.

Lemon Juice

Needless to mention, lemon juice is rich in Vitamin C. Notably, vitamin C can prove to be really helpful when it comes to getting rid of the dryness in nails. Very simple to use, you can just rub a piece of lemon on your finger and toe nails for a couple of minutes every day to get best results.

Honey

You can prepare a smooth nail mask for yourself by mixing honey with some lemon juice. Thoroughly massaging it on your nails for about 10-15 minutes will yield in positive results. It is noteworthy mentioning that honey helps in fighting the bacterial or fungal growth on the cuticles of your nails. Remember to rinse off the mask thoroughly after use.

Reduce applying nail gels

No doubt acrylic nails, nail gel, and nail art do look fancy. However, frequent usage of these end up making your nails weaker and prone to breakage. Frequent application of artificial products on your nails can prohibit the growth and strength of nails.