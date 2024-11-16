How to check Aadhaar card misuse online: a step-by-step guide

Being a connected piece of data, this Aadhaar card has become one of the main subjects of devious people for use as an identity. It is very much necessary to keep an eye on such utilization and stop it if misused.

Aadhaar can provide ease of access to government services, banking facilities, and telecom connections. Nevertheless, in the wrong hands, it can lead to financial frauds, identity thefts, unauthorized access to services, blocked services, loss of money, and legal issues.

It cannot monitor directly the misuse of Aadhaar, but it can browse past use of your Aadhaar number for travel, stays, banking, and all other types of usage. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with tools that would help users monitor Aadhaar usage and also secure the information and prevent unauthorized access.

If you are habitual enough to check your Aadhaar usage, then you are taking proper care for the security of this. You can report suspicious activities to UIDAI and take action in advance to prevent misuse. So, you can safeguard your Aadhaar by following the given steps: not let anyone see your card and Aadhaar number, verify the authentication request for the process, browse secure online platforms, and update Aadhaar details.

Use UIDAI tools and references provided below, and you will avoid misuse of your Aadhaar. UIDAI and Government of India provide tools and guidelines for Aadhaar security.

Here is a Step-by-Step Guide to help you monitor the usage of your Aadhaar number:

Open myAadhaar portal.

Now you enter your Aadhaar number followed by captcha code, and then click on Login With OTP.

Verify the mobile number which you have given while opening your account, as an OTP is sent to that mobile number. You will log in after entering your OTP.

Click on Authentication History and select the desired date range.

He should scan the log for any suspicious or unknown transactions. If he detects any sort of unauthorized activity, then he should inform UIDAI at the earliest.

Additional Tips:

Verify the authentication history

Verify transactions for accuracy

Report discrepancies to UIDAI immediately

Update Aadhaar and mobile number details.

To report Aadhaar-related issues or suspicious activity, contact UIDAI via their toll-free helpline at 1947 or email help@uidai.gov.in.

Lock Aadhaar biometrics: an added layer of security

Through the UIDAI, you can choose to lock or unlock Aadhaar biometrics for the protection of your Aadhaar biometric data against unauthorized use.

Why Lock Aadhaar Biometrics?

Aadhaar biometrics lock will make sure that, even if an unauthorized person accesses your Aadhaar details, he/she cannot exploit your biometric information. Your biometric information would be safe and be saved from potential cases of identity theft and money laundering.

Locking Aadhaar Biometrics: