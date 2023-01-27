How much is helmet required for motorcycle riders

Though helmet provides the ultimate safety to a motor bike rider, many bikers, scooter riders and other two-wheeler riders do not bother to check the necessary safety features that the helmet they would wear should have. More or less, many people want to wear a helmet just to get rid of Police action or fine while the original purpose of wearing this head gear is to provide him/ her safety.

As per reports, about 426 people die daily in road accidents in India, which means 18 people die in an hour. Of course there are different reasons of these deaths but many of these are said to be related to helmet.

As per the data of the national record bureau about 1 lakh 55 thousand people died of road mishap in year 2021. It was the highest to be in a calendar year. As per reports, in this year more than 4 lakh road accidents took place in which 3 lakh 71 thousand people were injured. And many of these accidents are personal vehicles.

Rule 138 (4) (f) of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 makes it mandatory for the manufacturers of two-wheelers to supply protective head gears at the time of purchase of the two-wheelers.

A bicycle or motorcycle rider should know that wearing a helmet is the most effective way to prevent injuries in case of a road mishap. A scratch in the head is much more serious than the same in the arms or knees. Because treatment of arm or knee is possible but head injury is hard to tackle and also it can lead to death.

With high-speed motorcycles, the risk of an accident is also high. Wearing a motorcycle helmet eases that risk and dramatically reduces the chances of a severe head injury.