Read your horoscope predictions to know what the stars have in store for you today. Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs for May 28.

This is your forecast for May 28.

ARIES: You will be occupied with work for the day. Gaining knowledge about your responsibilities will work wonders for you. Maintain patience in your relationship. Listening to the advice of elders will be good for you. Monetary gains will be limited for the day. You may need to maintain a better record of financial transactions.

TAURUS: You should value time and money or else the upcoming time will be full of troubles and challenges. Disputes may occur in the family. You need to be more involved in your personal issues. More expenses will be present for the day. It will be wise to adopt effective saving practices.

GEMINI: The work front will be flexible for the day. You will be in a position to execute your tasks well and earn a good reputation. Happy moments will be present in the family. You will experience much romance and excitement for the day. Spend money for spiritual purposes and involve yourself in charities.

CANCER: Your efforts will bring success in all endeavors. A professional approach will be seen in you. This will enable you carry out work tasks more effectively. There will be harmony in the family. Support of family members and close kith and kin will comfort you.

LEO: This could prove to be a hectic day for you. Be very attentive to work tasks as you are prone to make errors. Children’s development and their lack of progress would be a matter of concern for you. The day may not be healthy for your relationship.

VIRGO: Be careful as falling in love could be sacrilege for you today. You will be able to see good results in work after overcoming some hurdles. Financial gains will be seen along with expenses. Prioritize your needs and spend accordingly.

LIBRA: Remain calm and stick to your priorities. Do not lose hope if things do not materialize immediately. The relationship with your subordinates at work may not be very harmonious. Monetary progress may not be very encouraging for the day. You may face hurdles to maintain a good amount of balance.

SCORPIO: This promises to be a good day in general. Success will come to you through sincere efforts. Your confidence and determination will steer you through hurdles. You will be able to fetch good gains through work. Monetary benefits promise to be good for the day. You stand to gain financially.

SAGITTARIUS: A day of recreation and fun. Those who are operating small-scale businesses can get any advice from their closed ones today, which can benefit them financially. Disputes are likely to arise in your relationship. Financial gains may not be up-to your expectations. There may also be chances for loss of money.

CAPRICORN: The economic side is likely to strengthen. If you had lent money to a person, you are expected to get that money back today. Relationship issues with your beloved may not be so good for the day. There are chances for unwanted disputes to occur. You may need to spend more money for the family.

AQUARIUS: The day promises to bring you gains. Vital decisions taken today will yield good results. Fulfillment of some desires is indicated. You are able to carry out your responsibilities in an effective manner. There is likely to be all round happiness and bonding in your relationship. You will enjoy the day with the family.

PISCES: You may need to devote more time towards work. Responsibilities will keep you occupied for the day. Fluctuations will be possible in monetary matters. You may have to deal with more expenses for the day. There may be some heated exchanges in the family. It is essential to keep calm and be patient.