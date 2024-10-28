Research shows high-intensity exercise suppresses appetite, read details

It is commonly said that, doing heavy exercise makes you hungry by increasing appetite. After a heavy work-out session, our body burns calories and reduce the energy stores. To increase the stores, our body craves more calories and we feel hungry. And the researchers had also confirmed the phenomena. Now the researchers have came with another interesting theory. A new study revealed that, high-intensity exercise can suppress our appetite instead of increasing it. Especially in woman by decreasing ghrelin levels.

Ghrelin, also know as the hunger hormone increases the appetite and cause hunger in our body. Along with increasing appetite, it also stimulates food intake, increases gastric acid secretion and plays a key role in balancing energy and metabolism. Ghrelin is also linked to weight management, obesity, and metabolic disorders.

According to a study published on internet on October 24 in the ‘Journal of the Endocrine society’, revealed that high-intensity exercise could mitigate the feelings of hunger, particularly in women. Previously, the research typically revealed about only one form of ghrelin, known as acylated ghrelin (AG), but this time the research shaded light on the second form, deacylated ghrelin (DAG).

According to a senior research associate in exercise metabolism at Loughborough University, Alice Thackray, “The key take-home message from the study is that exercise, particularly at a higher intensity, suppresses total, acylated, and unacylated ghrelin, and this effect appears to be more pronounced in women than men.” The study needs much more research to confirm prior findings across sex and hint at a potential mechanism.

The study reveals, our body is constantly burning calories, even when we are not active physically. When we exercise, our body’s energy requirement grows up by burning more calories. And this makes us feel hungry. But not always, according to the latest revelation, exercise can also suppress hunger.

The researchers have performed the experiment including 14 adults, 8 male and 6 female. The average age limit for the males was 43 years old and for females it was 32 years old. The participants were physically fit, free from obesity. The both groups had an average body mass index (BDM) of about 22. Each participants had to perform no exercise, moderate exercise, or high intensity exercise. After the work out session, the post-exercise measurements were noted for AG, DAG, total ghrelin.

Later the participants were asked few questions related to their appetite, fullness, and desire to eat to get a accurate result. After the experiment, it was concluded that, high-intensity exercise suppressed DAG. The rate was higher in women, whose baseline ghrelin was already higher than men and showed a dramatic drop in AG.

“The hunger scores in response to exercise are pretty similar between men and women. So, there’s still a lot of research to be done, but this does suggest that males and females may respond to exercise differently, especially considering their ghrelin levels,” said Anderson.

For females, high-intensity and moderate workout caused nearly similar hunger rate. For males, high-intensity exercise resulted in diminished perceived hunger while moderate exercise resulted in increased hunger. This may happened due to lactate buildup, the researchers said. When we workout, our body builds up lactate as a byproduct. When the lactate build up exceed, our body produce lactate more faster which can be the key to reducing hunger.