Here’s how you can withdraw, check balance, deposit and even transfer cash by using your fingerprint

Gone are those days when people used to go out of their house and sometimes event had to stand for hours to get their things done. But in today’s digital world, things have changed as almost everything is available at your fingerprint. Being at your home, you can avail almost everything and every service.

Likewise, you need not to visit your banks to either withdraw, check balance, deposit or transfer cash. All these things you can do at your home just by using your fingerprint (biometric authentication) through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. All what you need to do is just link your Aadhaar number with your bank accounts.

Let’s know what is Aadhaar Enabled Payment System?

Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is a payment service that allows a bank customer to use Aadhaar as his/her identity to access his/her Aadhaar enabled bank account and perform basic banking transactions like balance enquiry, cash withdrawal, remittances through a Business Correspondent.

By using the AEPS, you can avail different services like Cash Withdrawal, Balance Enquiry, Mini Statement and Aadhaar to Aadhaar Fund Transfer.