Here’s how you can win trip to an incredible site in India from govt just by voting for your destination, check details

Want to visit an incredible site in India and that too free of cost? If yes, here’s a good news for you from the Central government. It is giving an opportunity to win a trip to an incredible site in the country. All what you have to do is just by vote for your destination by participating in ‘Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024.’

‘Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024’ is a tourist destination poll by the Ministry of Tourism. Choose your favorite tourist attractions across various categories as part of Dekho Apna Desh, People’s Choice 2024.

Your choices will enable the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to identify attractions and destinations for development in mission mode, contributing to India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

Eligibility Criteria:

Nationality and Residency:

Voting is open for individuals residing in and outside of India

Registration:

Participants residing in India must have an Indian Mobile Number

Participants residing outside of India must have an Email-ID

Participation Limit:

Participants can vote only once per mobile number and/or email ID

How to Vote:

Voting will be conducted online.

Voting Questions:

Participants are required to answer in two main parts:

Question 1 (Vote for Attractions You Have Visited): Favorite tourist attractions that they have visited, if they would visit again and what would they like to improve for that attraction.

Question 2 (Vote for Attractions You Want to Visit): Favorite tourist attractions that they would like to visit.

Voting Categories:

Spiritual: Temples, Churches, Monasteries, Mosques, Pilgrimages, Circuits (multi-attraction route), or any religious site

Cultural & Heritage: Forts, Monuments, Statues, Palaces, Museums, Memorials, Caves, Intangible Cultural Heritage, Circuits (multi-attraction route), or any heritage site

Nature & Wildlife: Beaches, Lakes, Waterfalls, Rivers, Hill Stations, National Parks, Sanctuaries, Reserves, Zoos, Islands, Circuits (multi-attraction route), or any natural site

Adventure: Sites for Trekking, Hiking, Rafting, Snorkeling, Kayaking, Circuits (multi-attraction route) or any other adventure activity

Other: Any other tourist attraction, Vibrant Villages, Destinations for Wellness, Medical, Conferences Tourism or Circuits (multi-attraction route)

Timeline:

Start Date: 7th March 2024

End Date: 15th Sep 2024

Important links:

