Here’s how you can stop payment of money order and change payee’s name and address

​Even in the age of online payment sent though the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), there are people mostly the elders use the postal services to send money. They do money order at the Post Office for the payment of a sum of money to the person they want to send money.

In the money order, a ‘payee’ is the person named in money order as the person to whom the money is to be paid. The advantage of sending money to someone through money order is that the money is delivered at the house or his place of stay.

Buy a money order form at the counter of the post office. Fill in ink the necessary entries adding his signature of thumbs marks at the foot. A form without signature or thumb mark or incomplete in any respect will not be accepted.

All entries made in the form must be legible and may be written in English, Hindi or in the language of the district either by the remitter himself of by any one on his behalf. The remitter (sender) may write on the coupon any communication he desires to make to the payee.

The amount for which a single money order may be issued must not exceed Rs 5000.

After sending the money order, you can even top the payment of the money and change payee’s name and address. Check details below:

Alteration in address or place of payment:

The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may require that the address of the payee shall be altered or that the name of post office at which the order was originally made payable, shall be changed. The required change will be made without additional charge on the remitter applying in writing to the Post Office at which the order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payees address as entered in the money order.

Alteration of payee’s name:

The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may require that the amount be paid to some person other than the payee named in the order. The required change will be made, on payment of a second commission equal to the first, on the remitter applying in writing to the post office at which the order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payee’s address as entered in the money order.

Stoppage of payment:

​The remitter of a money order which has not been paid may stop payment and require that the money be repaid to himself. This will be done without additional charge on the remitter applying in writing to the post office at which the money order was issued and producing the receipt and giving full particulars of the payee’s address as entered in the money order. In no case however will the Post Office be responsible for inability or failure to stop payment of a money order in compliance with the remitter’s request.

