Here’s how you can get Rs 5,000 per month by investing Rs 7 per day

If you are looking for a way to earn more money by investing a small amount of money then you should consider the Atal Pension Yojana of the central government. With this scheme you can earn Rs 5,000 monthly basis after retirement by investing just Rs 7 per day.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a successful scheme is operated by the Insurance regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) under the government of India.

The Atal Pension Yojana scheme was launched in 2015 for the benefit of employees in the unorganized sector who do not get a pension after their retirement.

Anyone in the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to apply for this scheme and get a monthly pension up to Rs 5000.

To apply for this scheme, you must have a bank account linked to your Aadhaar card and you will have to continue investment for a period of 20 years in the APY scheme. State Bank of India (SBI) and even regional banks are opening a bank account for the APY scheme.

Atal Pension Yojana Benefits

You can get a monthly pension between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per month pension for all your life. The spouse of the Atal Pension Yojana subscriber can get the same guaranteed amount pension after the death of the subscriber.

Under Atal Pension Yojana scheme nominee will also receive a pension wealth between 1.70 lakh and Rs 8.50 lakh after the death of spouse.

For example, if you have started investing at the age of 18, then to get a pension of Rs 5000, monthly you have to invest an amount of Rs 210, which is Rs 7 per day. If you start investing at the age of 30 years, then you have to invest an amount of Rs 577 and if you are 39 years of age, then you have to invest an amount of Rs 1318 per month.

Age-wise investment details

According to the report by DNAindia, the amount of investment in APY scheme is different for age groups. The investment amount increases as per the age gap increases.

18 years: for those who are of 18 years old they will have to invest Rs 210 per month or Rs 7 per day and they will get a monthly a pension of Rs 5000. In this scheme, the 18 years old persons will invest a yearly amount of Rs 2,520. Nominees will get Rs 8.50 lakh.

25 years: for those who are of 18 years old there monthly investment will be Rs 376 and their yearly investment will be Rs 4,512. They will receive a monthly pension of Rs 5000. Nominees will get Rs 8.50 lakh.