Here’s how you can get life certificate at your home

People who receive pensions from central or state governments or other government organization have to give their life certificate annually to continue to get their pensions. Usually, they used to visit the disbursing agency like banks to get their life certificates. However, now they can use the Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication mechanism of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to generate Digital Life Certificate (DLC/Jeevan Pramaan).

The pensioners can generate the DLC from home itself using Aadhaar face authentication modality.

Here’s how to generate the Digital Life Certificate at home: