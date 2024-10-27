Here’s how you can get life certificate at your home

People who receive pensions from central or state governments or other government organization have to give their life certificate annually to continue to get their pensions. Usually, they used to visit the disbursing agency like banks to get their life certificates. However, now they can use the Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication mechanism of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to generate Digital Life Certificate (DLC/Jeevan Pramaan).
The pensioners can generate the DLC from home itself using Aadhaar face authentication modality.
Here’s how to generate the Digital Life Certificate at home:
- First of all got to the Google Play store and download the AadhaarFaceRD and Jeevan Pramaan Apps and install in your mobile phone.
- As you as click on the Jeevan Pramaan App, you will find the Device Registration & Operator Identification, in which you will have to enter your Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number and Email address and click on submit option.
- As you click on the submit option, an OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
- As you give the OTP, you will have to do your face authentication.
- Thereafter, you will be directed to the Pensioner identification page. Here, you have to furnish details like your name, types of pension, organization type, sanctioning authority, agency, PPO number, account number (pension). Then click on the next option.
- Now, you will be asked to give your consent (Read the para before giving your consent).
- As you give your consent, your face authentication will be done once more before generating the digital life certificate.
- Now, download the digital life certificate from your phone, save it for further use.
How to generate Jeevan Pramaan (DLC) through Aadhaar Face Authentication from the comfort of your home? Here is another tutorial from UIDAI to help pensioners generate DLC in few easy steps! Watch here.#Aadhaar #JeevanPramaan #Pensioners #FaceAuthentication #EaseOfLiving pic.twitter.com/ee9djsg8VB
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 22, 2024