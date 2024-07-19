Here’s how you can easily lock and unlock your Aadhaar card

In India, the Aadhaar card is one of the vital documents of every citizen. Therefore the security and privacy of personal data is always a primary concern. To strengthen the security of his/her Aadhaar number and to provide control to the resident, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a mechanism of locking and unlocking Aadhaar number.

Anyone can lock his or her Aadhaar card via UIDAI website www.myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or through mAadhaar app. By doing this, he/she cannot perform any sort of Authentication using UID, UID Token & VID for Biometrics, Demographic & OTP modality

However, if he or she wants to unlock UID he/she can do so by using latest VID, through UIDAI website or mAadhaar app. After unlocking Aadhaar (UID), resident can perform authentication using UID, UID Token & VID.

Know how to Lock Aadhaar card:

For Locking UID, Resident should have 16 digit VID number and it’s a pre-requisite for locking. If resident don’t have VID can generate via SMS Service or UIDAI website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in).

SMS Service. GVID space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947.Ex-GVID 1234.

Resident may visit UIDAI website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlockUnder My Aadhaar tab, Click on Aadhaar Lock & Unlock services. Select UID Lock Radio Button and enter UID Number, Full Name, and Pin Code as in latest details and enter Security code. Click on Send OTP and click on submit. Your UID will be locked successfully.

Know how to Unlock Aadhaar card:

For Unlocking UID resident should have latest 16 digit VID and if resident forgot 16 digit VID he can retrieve latest VID through SMS services.

RVID Space last 4 or 8 digit of UID. SMS to 1947. Ex- RVID 1234.

To unlock UID, resident may visit UIDAI website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-lockunlock, select Unlock radio button, Enter Latest VID and security Code and click on send OTP and click on Submit. Your UID will be unlocked successfully.

Resident may also use Aadhaar lock or unlock service through mAadhaar app.

What to do if one forgets VID and how to get it after locking Aadhaar card?

After Locking UID if resident forgot VID, Resident can make use of SMS service to Retrieve 16 digit VID. Resident will receive VID on his/her register mobile number.

Send SMS to 1947 from Aadhaar Register mobile number,

RVID Space last 4 or 8 digit of UID.

Ex:- RVID 1234