Here’s how you can beat the heatwave this summer

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One of the biggest health risks during summer is dehydration. The body loses water quickly through sweat, especially when spending long hours outdoors. Drinking enough water regularly is important, even if you do not feel thirsty. Coconut water, lemon water, buttermilk and fresh fruit juices can also help maintain hydration levels naturally.

Eat light and fresh food

Food plays a major role in keeping the body cool. Fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges and muskmelon contain high water content and help the body stay refreshed. Light homemade meals are easier to digest during hot weather. Experts suggest reducing oily and spicy food as it may increase discomfort and tiredness.

Avoid going out during peak heat

The afternoon hours are usually the hottest part of the day. If possible, avoid unnecessary travel during this time. People who must step outside should carry a water bottle, wear sunglasses or caps and stay in shaded areas whenever possible.

Wear comfortable clothing

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Loose-fitting cotton clothes allow air to pass through easily and help reduce sweating. Light-coloured outfits are also preferred during summer as they absorb less heat compared to darker shades.

Keep your home cool

Simple steps like closing curtains during the afternoon, improving ventilation and taking cool showers can help lower body temperature. Fans and air-conditioners should be checked regularly to ensure they work properly during heatwaves.

Watch for warning signs

Dizziness, dry mouth, weakness, heavy sweating and reduced urination are common signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion. Ignoring these symptoms can become dangerous. Resting in a cool place and drinking fluids immediately can help prevent complications.

With proper hydration, healthy food and simple precautions, people can protect themselves and stay safe even during the hottest days of summer.