Here’s How You Can Apply For A Passport Online In India

If you are thinking of applying for a passport in India then now you can do it online by simply sitting in your home on your smartphone.

The Ministry of External Affairs has opened a dedicated online website called ‘Passport Seva’ to let citizens apply for a passport online.

To apply for a passport online, you need to first register on the Passport Seva portal and follow a few simple steps.

However, you will need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or a Regional Passport Office physically to complete the process after taking an appointment online.

Here are the steps to apply for a passport online in India.

Open the Passport Seva website.

Click on the Register Now

Now enter your details as per instruction.

Select the passport office you want to visit.

Enter the Captcha characters.

Click on the Register button.

You will get a login ID and Password.

Now you are successfully registered on the Passport Seva portal.

Login to the Passport Seva website with your registered login ID and Password.

After logging in, click on the Apply for Fresh Passport/ Re-issue of Passport

If you are applying for a new passport then click on apply for Apply for Fresh Passport and if you already have a passport then you can apply under the Reissue category.

Enter the details as per requirement in the application form.

Click on the Submit button.

Pay the fee required to schedule an appointment by clicking on the Pay and Schedule Appointment link on the View Saved/ Submitted Applications screen.

Take a printout of the submitted application receipt.

Check your SMS sent to your mobile message for the details of your appointment.

Now, you just need to visit the Passport Seva Kendra or Regional Passport Office within 90 days of the appointment. Make sure to carry your original documents along with the application receipt.

You can show the SMS message you received on your phone after taking the appointment online instead of the physical receipt.

Note:- The list of required documents for applying for a passport has been made available online. If you fail to visit the Passport Seva Kendra within 90 days of the appointment you will have to resubmit your online application.