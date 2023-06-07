Here’s how the Long Term Visa document & Overseas Citizen of India Card holders can get Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar card, which is a 12 digit individual including children and infants.

Aadhaar card enables identification for every resident Indian and establishes uniqueness of every individual on the basis of demographic and biometric information.

However, the Long Term Visa (LTV) document holders and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card holders can also get Aadhaar card.

The LTV document holders and OCI Card holders will be eligible to get the Aadhaar card from the government of India provided they have stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months from the date of application.

#ListOfSupportingDocuments

Long Term Visa (LTV) document holders can also get Aadhaar provided they have stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months from the date of application. For more details- https://t.co/vudrOTyVhF pic.twitter.com/wfWpIk8zN7 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 7, 2023

#ListOfSupportingDocuments

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card holders can also get Aadhaarprovided they have stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months from the date of application. For more details – https://t.co/vudrOTyVhF pic.twitter.com/FGyStamUQY — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) June 6, 2023

Click here to see the list of supporting documents the LTV document holders and OCI Card holders need to get Aadhaar card.

According to UIDAI, they can establish the veracity of ‘Aadhaar’ easily both in an online and offline mode.

Online Mode: Age Band, Gender, State and last 3 digits of Mobile of an Aadhaar Holder can be verified by visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaarby feeding the Aadhaar number.

Age Band, Gender, State and last 3 digits of Mobile of an Aadhaar Holder can be verified by visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaarby feeding the Aadhaar number. Offline Mode: Every Aadhaar card /Aadhaar letter/e Aadhaar has a Secure QR code printed on it, which contains demographic details( Name, Gender, Date of birth and address) as well as photograph of the Aadhaar number holder. Even if the Aadhaar card is tampered with by photo shopping another person’s photograph, the Information in the QR code is secure and tamper-proof as it is digitally signed by UIDAI. The QR code can be read by “Aadhaar QR scanner” App available on Play Store and App Store.