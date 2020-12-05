A best opportunity for the LPG Cylinder users has been introduced by Paytm during which they would get a cashback of Rs 500.

According to the information received, Paytm is giving cashback of 500 rupees to its customers for booking LPG Cylinder.

In order to get the cashback, you have to open the Paytm app first. Now go to the Recharge & Pay Bill section here.

Then you need to go to the option of Book Cylinder here. Select your gas agency here. Once your details arrive, go to the offers below.

You will see many options of offers in the app itself. Select the FIRSTLPG option from these. Keep in mind that cashback of 500 rupees is being received only under FIRSTLPG.

Let us tell you that Paytm is running this offer to promote its customers for booking. For the first time, only those who book gas are getting this offer.