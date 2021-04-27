Here, you can buy your dream house for just around 90 rupees

It takes years and a lifetime’s savings to finally own a dream house. People save money for years to construct their own houses. But, there is a small town in Italy where people just pay 1 euro to get their dream houses.

In Indian rupees, it is just Rs 90.5. Well, the news might sound weird, but it is true.

The town of Salemi in Sicily, Italy is auctioning abandoned houses for as little as 1 euro. The houses are usually old and abandoned but in good condition.

Reports suggest that the town was deserted after residents moved to other towns following an earthquake back in 1968. Since then most of the houses here are lying abandoned. In a bid to bring back people, the town’s mayor, Domenico Venuti, is putting the houses on auction.

“All buildings belong to the city council, which speeds up the sale and reduces red tape. Before launching the scheme we first had to recover the old parts of Salemi where the houses are located, upgrading infrastructures and services from roads to electric grids and sewage pipes. Now the town is ready for the next step,” Venuti told.

Many other towns are also following the same scheme to welcome back the residents.