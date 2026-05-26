Here is why some people eat a spoon of ghee every morning

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A simple morning habit involving ghee is becoming popular again among people who follow traditional Ayurvedic practices. Many believe that eating one teaspoon of pure ghee on an empty stomach can help the body in several ways.

Ayurveda describes ghee as a nourishing food that may help keep the digestive system healthy.

Some of the commonly known benefits include:

• Helps improve digestion

• Supports gut health

• Helps relieve constipation

• May help boost metabolism

• Believed to support joint health

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• May reduce dryness in the body

• May help improve skin glow

• Believed to support hormone balance

People who consume ghee on empty stomach say it helps their stomach feel lighter and keeps them active through the day.

Some also believe regular intake of ghee helps keep the skin soft and naturally healthy from within.

The traditional way of consuming ghee is simple.

One teaspoon of pure ghee is taken early in the morning on an empty stomach, followed by a glass of warm water.

However, health experts also advise moderation. As ghee is rich in fat and calories eating too much may not suit everyone.

Especially, people dealing with cholesterol, weight issues or heart-related problems are advised to consult a doctor before adding it to their daily diet.