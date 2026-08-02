Here is why sleeping before 11 PM is good for your health

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While everyone knows the importance of generally sleeping a sufficient amount, we don’t talk enough about what time one should go to bed.

Health experts say sleep by 11 PM will have a set purpose to help our bodies sync up our circadian rhythm naturally as we move through physical and mental cycles during our natural sleep cycles.

When sleeping, Our body uses all this time repairing the wear and tear in its’ cells, fixing hormone regulation and enhancing immune system strengths.

Research proves those who consistently sleep prior to 11 PM and get sufficient slumber time typically find their waking hours less tired and more upbeat.

Having an earlier bedtime routine can actually increase focus and memory as well as leave you with greater a great sense of completion at the end of each evening, along with decreasing daytime sleepiness and elevating mood levels.

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Some research shows consistent sleeping hours have been able to lead a greater balance of blood pressure levels; reducing the risk of chronic cardiovascular diseases.

Similar to benefits seen with increased mental stability when a person remains able to ward off excessive stress, and anxiety to get to sleep by 11 PM and beyond.

Keeping our cellphones at distance one hour before bedtime as well as restricting heavy foods and caffeine later than that in the night will help with being better suited towards falling asleep before the clock strikes midnight!

Other great ways to ensure good, healthy, and consistent sleep includes starting a bedtime regimen like taking the time to read a book or listen to relaxing music before trying to make it to bed.

Also read: Research Finds Why Poor Sleep May Harm Some Brains More