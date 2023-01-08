Here is how you can avoid challan while driving even without copy of documents

Traffic rules are important. They help us stay safe and manage the ever-growing traffic in urban spaces. Breaking the rules is harmful not only for your safety but also for other people who are using the road. This is the main reason why police officers ensure that people follow all the rules while driving on the roads.

Policemen generally stop drivers who are visibly breaking a traffic rule, like not wearing helmets, or a seatbelt. In other cases, you might get stopped for rash driving or speeding, or taking a wrong way on a one side road. It is best to avoid practices like this as it can not only cost you money but endangers the life of you as well as other people.

If a cop stops you, there is a high chance they will ask to see the important documents related to the vehicle such as pollution certificate, RC book, insurance papers, as well as your driving license. However, even if people generally have all these documents in an orderly fashion, not everyone always has these documents on them at all times. People often leave them at home as these documents are very important and losing them would cause quite a headache. On the other hand, not having these documents would also mean a challan with your name on it, which will not only cause you to lose money, but might also need you to go the court.

It is the best idea to not cause any disruption to the traffic by following all the rules. Wearing helmets and seat belts should be a habit, and one should understand the importance of not entering a one-way road through the wrong direction.

However, if at a certain point of time you are stopped by the traffic cop for random checking, you need to have your papers in place. If you don’t have the hard copy on you, or are paranoid about losing them so you prefer keeping them at home, it is advisable that you keep all these documents in the DigiLocker or mParivahan app. This way, even if you don’t have the hard copy with you and the police stops you, you can show them the soft copy kept in the app.

On December 17, 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification that if the soft copy any document is shown in DigiLocker or mParivahan, it will be valid. Hence, the police should accept the soft copy as it is a valid proof that all your documents are in order.

If a vehicle owner is not carrying his original vehicle documents with them and has all the documents on DigiLocker and mParivahan apps then the traffic police cannot charge them for a traffic rule violation.

Moreover, even if vehicle owners are not carrying a phone but have all the documents on DigiLocker and mParivahan apps, the traffic police can visit the apps on their device and verify the owner’s original documents.