Here is all you need to know about Swine Flu or H1N1

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Swine flu, or H1N1 flu, is a virus that attacks your lungs and can pass from person to person by coughs and sneezes and through contact with the infected area.

Most people with Swine flu recover from the illness with adequate care, although the disease poses particular danger to infants, the elderly, the pregnant and those with other health conditions.

Symptoms:

Fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, bodyache, tiredness or chills. A few may develop vomiting or diarrhoea.

Use the simplest but most effective preventative measure:

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Use soap and water, or a hand sanitizer containing 60 percent or higher alcohol, to wash your hands frequently after coughing and sneezing, and whenever you touch public items.

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands have first been cleansed.

Protect others cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, by using a tissue and then immediately bin it, or use your elbow If you have flu-like symptoms avoid close contact with others and stay at home to minimize the risk of spreading infection

Wear well-fitting mask may offer protection when you’re in crowded or enclosed places where there’s limited airflow to prevent your exposure to respiratory infections.

Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, mugs and towels with individuals that are suffering from an infection.

Routinely disinfect and clean those objects that are touched often by an individual on a regular basis.

Some simple remedies for the prevention of cold and flu symptoms include: proper hydration with water and fluids, a balanced diet and sufficient rest.

Seek medical attention quickly if your symptoms are serious or persisting and getting worse. Severe shortage of breath, chest pain, confusion or extreme dehydration are medical emergencies and warrant immediate treatment.

The most important thing is not to worry! Consciousness, good hygiene and conscientious behavior, together with rapid medical assistance, could significantly contribute in controlling the spread of the swine flu.

Also Read: Consuming coconut oil daily cuts heart disease risk