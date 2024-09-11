Here are the 10 animals and the reasons why they went to space before humans
We all know that humans use different species while conducting some scientific research. This helps them immensely in getting some insights of their studies or research work. Based on this, the scientists draw the conclusions.
Not for just scientific research, humans used some animals for space exploration too. Before the journey of the astronauts, different species like monkeys, dogs, mice and rabbits were sent to the space to test the effects of microgravity, radiation, and life-support systems.
Here are the 10 animals that went to space before humans:
- Monkeys: Several monkeys were sent to the space from 1948 to 1959. Albert I was the first monkey to start the journey in 1948. Unfortunately, most of them died due different complications. The success came in 1959 when two rhesus monkeys namely Miss Baker and Able returned safely from the space.
- Dogs: The Soviet Union sent dog – Laika – to orbit Earth aboard Sputnik 2 in 1957. But unfortunately, it did not survive. However, two other dogs – Belka and Strelka – safely orbited Earth and returned in 1960.
- Mice: Mice have been frequently sent to the space since the 1950s to study how microgravity affects biological systems.
- Guinea Pigs: The Soviet Union sent guinea pigs in 1961 for biomedical research to observe how mammals respond to space conditions. The species of rodent safely returned to the Earth.
- Rabbits: The Soviet Union sent a rabbit named Marfusha (Little Martha) to the space mission in 1959 to get unique insights into how their cardiovascular and respiratory systems reacted to space conditions. Two other dogs also had accompanied Marfusha and returned safely.
- Frogs: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the U.S sent two bullfrogs to the space in 1970 to study how spaceflight affected the frogs’ vestibular system, which helps them maintain balance.
- Tortoises: Two tortoises were sent around the Moon as part of the Soviet Zond 5 mission carried out in 1968. The mission, which provided data on how organisms cope with long-duration space travel and exposure to cosmic radiation, was successful.
- Fish: The U.S. sent mummichog fish to Skylab in 1973 to study the effects of microgravity on aquatic life.
- Chimpanzee: NASA sent a chimpanzee, named Ham, to the space on January 31, 1961, which became successful and paved the way for the historic human space flight of Alan Shepard.
- Cat: A cat named Félicette was sent to the space by France on October 18, 1963 to study the effects of space travel on the brain. Félicette was successfully brought back after her mission.