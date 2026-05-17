Here are 5 habits to keep your heart young

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Health experts have highlighted several important lifestyle habits that can help people maintain a healthy heart and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Doctors say that following a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can significantly improve heart health, while reducing the intake of oily, processed, and sugary foods.

Here are 5 habits you should do to keep your heart young:

1.Eat Smart for a Healthy Heart: A balanced diet is essential for keeping your heart strong. Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins like fish, pulses, and chicken. Cut down on fried foods, processed items, sugary snacks, and unhealthy fats that can increase heart problems.

2.Stay Active Every Day: Regular exercise helps improve heart function and keeps blood pressure under control. Try to get at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise every week through activities like walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing. Choose activities you enjoy so you can stay consistent.

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3.Say No to Smoking: Smoking seriously damages the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease. Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions for long-term health. Seek medical guidance or support groups if needed to make the process easier.

4.Control Stress Levels: Long-term stress can negatively affect heart health by raising blood pressure and inflammation. Practice stress-relieving activities such as yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or spending time outdoors to keep your mind and body calm.

5.Prioritise Good Sleep: Getting 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night is important for heart health. Proper sleep allows the body to repair itself and helps maintain healthy blood pressure and hormone levels.