Here Are 15 Amazing Shortcuts Key That You Aren’t Using

When It comes to use the computer, most of the people don’t know that an action that would take them minutes or hours can be completed within seconds, thanks to shortcut keys.

Learning how to use hotkeys can save you a lot of stress and time too. If you are working in an organization where the rest of your team seems to be more of a computer guru than you are, you, learn these hotkeys.

They are usually a combination of two or more keys in the keyboard that does various tasks.

These hotkey combinations will certainly come in handy for every Windows and OS X user.

Here are 15 amazing keyboard shortcuts that we aren’t using which will excel in efficiency, multitasking, precision, and so much more:

Create a virtual desktop: Press the Windows key + Ctrl + D or Control + Up if you use a Mac. It’ll switch to a new fresh desktop. Switching between virtual desktops: Push the Windows key + Ctrl or the Control key on a Mac. Now you can switch between all the virtual desktops you’ve made by using the left and right arrow keys. Returning to the desktop from apps: If you have too many apps or tabs open and you need to use another one hidden behind all those windows on your desktop, you can minimize all of them at once by pressing the Windows key + M To Open an app from the taskbar: If you want much faster access to your most-used apps, consider keeping them on your taskbar. It’ll speed up your workflow even more if you use the following combination: the Windows key + any number key from 1 to 9. Split-screen between two apps: After Opening one app that you need for your work the press the Windows key + left arrow. Then, open another app and click the Windows key + right arrow. Now, two windows are sharing your screen. Switching to another apps: Press Ctrl + Alt + Tab which will show you all the apps currently running on your PC. Program management and troubleshooting: To avoid restarting your device and losing all your progress, try using the following combo: Ctrl + Shift + Esc or Command + Option + Escape if you’re working on a Mac. To Open File Explorer: Pressing the Windows key + E opens the file manager window on your PC… For Mac users, this is your Finder app. For Using the Magnifier: The Windows key combined with the + or – key will open the Magnifier app, which allows you to zoom in and out wherever you point your cursor. Taking screenshots: Use the Windows key + Print Screen to take a screenshot and immediately save it in the Image folder on your hard drive. Using Action Center: To open Bluetooth, and other functions, simultaneously press the Windows key + A… For Mac users, your Notification Center is always a click away in the top right-hand corner. Access to the Settings: If you need more tweaking or access to more advanced parameters of your PC, you can have it all! Use the Windows key + I to do just that. Talking or Commanding to Cortana or Siri: To open Cortana on Windows in listening mode, press the Windows key + C… And to summon Siri on Mac OS, hold Command and Space together. “Hey, Siri!” To open the Game Bar: Press the Windows key + G to enter/exit the Game Bar and manually set up a recording. Or the Game Bar itself has a hotkey: for starting and stopping recording just press Windows + Alt + R… Mac OS has its own feature for capturing videos too: press shift + command + v to record the screen using QuickTime Player. To Lock your computer: If you suddenly need to step away from the computer but you don’t want anyone meddling in your stuff, you can quickly lock your user profile. Simply push the Windows key + L or Shift + Command + Q on a Mac.

(With inputs from newsfeed.fun)