New-Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday advised proning for self care for COVID19 patients, it helps to breathe better if the oxygen level drops below 94, a patient in home isolation can follow these positions to improves ventilation as this keeps the alveolar units open.

The ministry, in a document, said proning is the process of turning a patient with precise, safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen so that the individual is lying face down.

What is Proning?

“Proning is a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial in COVID-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially during home isolation.”

When To Avoid Proning?

Proning shall be avoided in a few situations like Pregnancy, deep venous thrombosis (treated in less than 48 hours), major cardiac conditions, unstable spine, femur or pelvic fractures.

A person should keep these things in mind while Proning:

– It should not be done for an hour after meals.

– Proning should be done when it feels tolerable.

– One may prone for up to 16 hours a day, in multiple cycles.

– Keep track of any pressure or injuries during proning.