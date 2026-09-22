Health Benefits of Massaging Oil on Your Soles before Bed

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A simple habit from Ayurveda — massaging your feet with oil before sleep can do wonders for your overall health. It takes just 5-10 minutes daily but offers benefits far beyond soft feet.

Here are the key benefits:

Promotes Deep and Restful Sleep

Your soles have thousands of nerve endings connected to the rest of your body. A gentle massage calms the nervous system, reduces stress hormone cortisol, and stimulates melatonin production. People with insomnia often report falling asleep faster after this nightly ritual.

Improves Blood Circulation

Massaging with warm oil like mustard, sesame, or coconut oil dilates blood vessels in the feet. This improves circulation not just in the legs, but throughout the body, reducing numbness, cold feet, and leg cramps.

Reduces Stress, Anxiety and Headache

Foot massage activates the parasympathetic nervous system. It helps relieve daily stress, anxiety, and tension headaches. In reflexology, the big toe is connected to the brain and head — massaging it can ease headaches.

Good for Eye and Brain Health

According to Ayurveda, there are specific points on the soles connected to eyes and brain. Regular oiling is believed to improve eyesight, sharpen memory and calm the mind.

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Softens and Heals Cracked Heels

Oiling prevents dryness, fungal infections, and cracked heels. Sesame oil and coconut oil have antibacterial properties that keep skin healthy.

Balances Hormones and Detoxifies

Gentle pressure on the feet stimulates the endocrine glands and lymphatic system, helping in hormonal balance and flushing out toxins.

How to Do It:

Warm a little sesame, coconut or mustard oil. Sit comfortably and massage each foot for 5 minutes with circular motions, focusing on the arch, heel and toes. Wipe off excess oil. Wash in the morning.

Best Oils:

Sesame oil for Vata and better sleep, Coconut oil for cooling and summer, Mustard oil for blood circulation in winter.

Make it a nightly habit. If you have diabetes, neuropathy, or skin infections, consult a healthcare professional before starting.